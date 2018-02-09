ALTON - Edwardsville High School’s girls basketball team rolled past Alton 83-13 Thursday night at Alton High School. The Tigers closed the regular season with their 25th straight win with no defeats.

Kate Martin led the Tigers with 15 points, while Quierra Love had 14, Jaylen Townsend 11 and Rachel Pranger with 10 points. Myriah Noodel-Haywood had eight points. Lauren Taplin, Rachel Vinyard and Madelyn Stephen tossed in seven points for the Tigers.

Alton faces Belleville West first in the Belleville East Regional this coming week, then Edwardsville plays the winner of that matchup at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The regional title game will be at 7 p.m. this upcoming Thursday.