The Edwardsville High School cross-country coaches celebrated a successful season for both the boys and girls teams on Monday night at the annual awards recognition banquet.

Each varsity and junior varsity team members were recognized and at the banquet with freshman-sophomore runners. The recurring theme with the coaches was how bright the future of the program looks. The coaches all beamed with pride about the runners, talking about how dedicated each and every member of their roster were and how each plays a role in the success of the program.

Edwardsville finished 25th in the field for the IHSA Girls Class 3A race at Detweiller Park in Peoria this past Saturday.

The Tigers scored 635 points to finish ahead of Frankfort Lincoln-Way East. Minooka won the team title with 132 points, followed by Naperville North (148), Batavia (185), Winnetka New Trier (192) and Hinsdale Central (202) to round out the top five.

Edwardsville's top runner was Maddie Miller, who finished 98th in a time of 18:10. She was followed by Colleen Corkery (161st in 18:44), Rachel Schoenecker (164th in 18:47), Melissa Spencer (182nd in 18:57) and Juliana Determan (187th in 19:00) to round out the scoring. Kiara Delgado and Victoria Vegher (both in 19:03) also ran for the Tigers.

Edwardsville head cross country coach George Patrylak said Miller’s time was the fourth fastest for a girl in Tiger history.

Naperville North's Judy Pendergast, in a time of 15:54, won the individual championship.

Patrylak said the girls competition at Peoria continues to get more and more intense.

“You are talking about the best runners in the state and the times keep getting faster,” Patrylak said. “Up and down, the girls throughout the state are getting better. Coaches continue to get better training their runners for the three-mile race.”

The coach said his Edwardsville girls are returning from the state meet hungry for future success and he talked to them about what they needed to do in the future to be successful.

“The girls we have are set up for a tremendous track and field season and we are going to increase mileage next summer and keep moving in the right direction for next year,” Patrylak said.

Overall, the Edwardsville coach said he has a great group of girls top to bottom on the cross-country team.

“We reflected at the banquet on what a successful season we had,” he said. “If we can get over the hump we can crack the top 20 next year. We just have to keep building and getting faster.”

