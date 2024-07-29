EDWARDSVILLE - The 13th annual Edwardsville Futures tennis tournament, presented by The EGHM Foundation, opened up on Sunday with qualifying matches for the main draw, which begins on Wednesday, at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

A record number of 45 players opened play in competition for eight spots in the main singles draw, with the tournament set to conclude next Sunday, Aug. 4, with the singles final of the event. The tournament features top collegiate players and young, up-and-coming players who are hoping to make it on the Association of Tennis Professionals' World Tour, which also includes the Grand Slam events.

A number of alumni from the Futures have found success of the ATP Tour, and is the only professional event held in the St. Louis area. It's part of the United States Tennis Association's Pro Circuit Illinois Swing tour.

In the opening round results, of matches that were contested, Rohan Belday of the United States won over Isak Padio of Togo 6-3, 2-6., 10-8, while St. Louis' Gus Tettamble defeated Rahul Sachdev, also of the United States, 7-5, 3-6, 11-9. Nikolay Sysoev got past Australia's Zac Hamill 6-1, 6-1, Tygen Goldammer won over Nathan Caoile 6-0, 6-2, William Mroz eliminated Jarod Hing 7-6 (7-3 in the tiebreak), 4-6, 10-5, and Aleksandr Petrovic won his opener over Piotr Lada 6-1, 6-0,

In other first round matches, Ethan Muza defeated Ashton Adesoro 6-3, 6-1, Eric Perkowski upended Sachin Kolachana 6-0, 6-0, Jerry Roddick won over Pablo Paternostro 6-3, 6-2, Philip Jordan won over Elta Ishikawa 7-6 (7-5 in the tiebreak), 6-2, Alex Kobelt won over Edwardsville's Jesse Hattrup 6-2, 6-3, Jefferson Nino got past Isaiah Chattic 6-0, 6-0, and Rahul Dhokia defeated Caden Goldammer 6-1, 5-3, when Goldammer retired.

The second round of the qualifying takes place on Monday, with top-seeded B. George playing against Matthew Vos, second-seeded Ryan Fishback meeting Tetttamble, third-seeded Perry Gregg meeting Tygen Goldammer, and fourth seed Jack Anthrop playing against Mroz. The winners advance to the finals, where the eight winners gain entry into the main draw.

Play begins at 8:30 a.m., with the main singles draw starting on Tuesday. The main doubles draw begins on Wednesday, with the final scheduled for Friday night.

Monday is also Kids Night, with a special kids clinic starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Edwardsville Tennis Center, presented by the Edwardsville Tennis Academy and the Tiger Tennis Camp.

