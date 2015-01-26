Edwardsville's girls came back from a five-point deficit late, but lost a heartbreaker in the championship of the Edwardsville Frosh-Sophomore Tournament on Monday night to Incarnate Word Academy in St. Louis 34-33.

Edwardsville coach Jackie Harlin said it was a good game all the way to the end.

"We put ourselves in position to win," she said. "We were down five points, then down to one point with nine seconds left," she said. "We got a shot off, but it didn't go in."

Edwardsville finished the tourney with a 2-1 record. For the season, Edwardsville's girls are 12-6.

Haley Sparks had seven points to lead the Lady Tigers; Rachel Verdun added six points.