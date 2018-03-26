EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #244 has a poker night set to raise money for various charitable contributions.

The Texas Hold’EM Tournament Poker Night is set for 7 p.m. April 14 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Edwardsville. First-time players are welcome.

There is a $50 buy-in; 18 and under receive two drinks with the buy-in. Doors open at 6 p.m. No pre-registration is needed but with it, those ticket purchasers receive a free drink. The registration form can be found on the Edwardsville FOP Lodge 244 Facebook page.

“We use this event to help fund our various charitable contributions, including Christmas with a Cop, sponsoring youth sports and community needs as they arrive,” Edwardsville Fraternal Order of Police President Wes Nolden said.