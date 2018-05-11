DANVILLE – Edwardsville's girls track team is sending two relay teams and three individuals to next weekend's IHSA Class 3A state track meet at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Stadium in Charleston, while Alton is sending one relay team and three individuals and Granite City one individual in two events to the state meet from Thursday's Class 3A Danville Sectional.

Edwardsville finished fourth in the team competition with 55 points, behind team champion Belleville West with 113 points, crosstown rival Belleville East with 76 points and the host Vikings with 61 points but ahead of fifth-place Normal Community with 48 points to round out the top five. The Redbirds finished eighth with 26 points and Warriors 13th with 11 points on the day.

The top two in each event plus all those in any event meeting state qualifying standards advanced to the state meet. For the Tigers, the 4x800 relay team of Madeline Miller, Melissa Spencer, Jaydi Swanson and Abby Korak won their event in a time of 9:35.04, while the 4x400 relay team of Lorie Cashdollar, Swanson, Elise Krone and Rachel Kubicek finished third, but advanced by meeting the qualifying standard in a time of 4:03.06.

Individually, Cashdollar won the 800 meters in 2:20.24 over East's Seleya Wilson, who turned in a 2:22.24; Korak moved into the 1600 meters in Charleston with a second-place finish at 5:09.96 and Quierra Love advanced to state in the 200 meters with a qualifying mark of 25.96 seconds, good for seventh in the event.

For the Redbirds, the 4x100 relay team of Rashia Johnson, Lalia McNeal, Jeanea Epps and Alleyah Tuggle advanced to O'Brien with a qualifying mark of 49.36 seconds, good for fifth place in the event. McNeal also advanced to state in the long jump with a leap of 18-2, good for second place, while Katie Mans took second in the high jump with a 5-2 leap to return to the state meet; Epps turned in a qualifying time of 12.43 seconds in the 100, which placed her fourth but sent her to state.

Granite City's Toni Rush was the only Warrior to qualify for Charleston on the day, with state qualifying times of 12.34 seconds in the 100 meters (placing Rush third) and 25.62 seconds in the 200 meters (placing her fourth).

GILLESPIE CLASS 1A SECTIONAL: Marquette Catholic will be sending two relay teams and an individual to next weekend's IHSA Class 1A state track meet at O'Brien Stadium on the Eastern Illinois University campus from the Gillespie Sectional meet Thursday. Bunker Hill will be sending an individual to the state meet.

Marquette was the highest-finishing team at the meet, taking equal seventh with Litchfield, both teams with 46 points on the day; Bunker Hill took 10th with 24 points and Carrollton 11th with 21 points; the Hawks did not have anyone advance to the state meet. The top two finishers in each event advanced to the state meet. New Berlin won the team title with 74 points, followed by Waverly (65), Auburn and North Mac (62.5 each) and Springfield Lutheran (51.5) rounded out the top five teams.

The Explorer 4x100 relay team finished second with a time of 52.94 seconds while the 4x200 relay won their event with a time of 1:50.87; among individuals, Riley Vickrey won the 3200 meters with a clocking of 12:50.76 and finished second in the 1600 meters with a time of 5:47.13. Bunker Hill's Anaeleise Sanders advanced in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.53 seconds, the only Minutemaid to make it to Charleston.

