EDWARDSVILLE - The football teams of Triad and Edwardsville High Schools squared off in a modified controlled scrimmage in Week Zero of the new IHSA football season Friday night at Tiger Stadium, in an event that went well for both sides as the opening games of the new year approach next week.

The scrimmage came about due to a new IHSA rule that went into effect this year, allowing schools to scrimmage against each other in a new Week Zero format, instead of holding a traditional intra-squad scrimmage, which has been the past format

Article continues after sponsor message

Each team was allowed 24 plays offensively, covering various situations, in the scrimmage. No formal score was kept, with the emphasis being on preparing for the upcoming week one game.

Both teams came away with no injury issues from the scrimmage, as the schools prepare for their season openers next Friday, with Triad traveling to Granite City, and Edwardsville playing at Chatham Glenwood next week Both games are set to kick off at 7 p.m.

Edwardsville's head football coach Kelsey Pickering said looking at everything from the scrimmage and practice all summer, he is confident "we will have a good group" this season.

More like this: