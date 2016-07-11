 An Edwardsville High School action shot from last football season.

EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville High School football team will begin some 7-on-7 action this evening on its home field starting at 7 p.m.

For the next three Mondays, Edwardsville will take part in 7-on-7 games. Some of the opponents are Belleville Althoff, Hazelwood Central in Missouri and Highland, likely along with others.

“It has a backyard theme,” Edwardsville Head Football Coach Matt Martin said. “Some of us are coaching friends in the business and the goal is to try to make each other better. We don’t keep score. To me, it is a teaching opportunity.”

Martin said some are pretty serious about 7-on-7 opportunities and try to travel all over the country, but he said Edwardsville tries to face solid local teams to keep the costs down, yet have solid competition.

