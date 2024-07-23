EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Fire Department has deployed new 3M Scott SCBA air packs, replacing 33 aging units and masks.

SCBA, or self-contained breathing apparatus, is crucial for protecting firefighters from smoke and toxic fumes in hazardous environments, such as fires, hazardous materials incidents, and confined space rescues.

The new equipment, funded by a nearly $300,000 FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant, requires a 10% cost share from the city. The purchase was made through Feld Fire Equipment.

"Chief James Whiteford expressed gratitude to Mayor Art Risavy, the City Council, and City Administrator Kevin Head for their support in ensuring our firefighters are equipped with everything they need to serve the community," according to a statement from the fire department.

Older SCBA units have a lifespan of about 15 years, and many of the department's units were set to expire this year. The new SCBA air packs will provide enhanced safety for firefighters facing dangerous conditions.

A photo released by the department illustrates the challenging conditions firefighters encounter, highlighting the importance of the SCBA in protecting against breathing hazards.

The photo, taken during a training exercise, depicts a realistic scenario of the dangers firefighters face.

