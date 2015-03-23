Residents were able to see Edwardsville Fire Department personnel up close and personal at the annual St. Baldrick’s Day event at Fire Station No. 1.

Those in attendance were able to tour the facility, meet the firemen and some had their hair cut for the special day.

Firefighter/paramedic Cole Schrage coordinated the event, which had an outpouring of people from the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon areas, but also drew individuals from as far as Granite City and Jerseyville. The crowd was a mixture of young to old, but everyone seemed to enjoy it, Schrage said.

“We have a bunch of very dedicated firemen,” Schrage said. “We enjoy this and will keep it going as long as we can. Today ( Saturday) is also an opportunity for people to come into the fire station and see the firefighters and what we do.”

It has become a tradition for Schrage to get his mustache shaved off for St. Baldrick's Day and he did that again this past weekend.

Celeste Webb of Xcursions Salon in Edwardsville has been a hair stylist for 39 years. This is the second year she has cut hair on the day, and she said she loves doing it.

Jordan Dollar, chaplain for the Edwardsville Fire Department, had his thick head of hair shaved off in commemoration of St. Baldrick’s Day.

He said he enjoyed donating his hair and participating in the fund-raising event for cancer. He praised the firefighters and said they were all devoted to Edwardsville in their community service outreach efforts.

