EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Fire Department and EMS made a dramatic rescue at 3600 Edwardsville Road on Wednesday morning.

At 8:18 a.m. today, Edwardsville Fire and EMS responded to a call for people trapped in a car flooded near 3600 Edwardsville in Edwardsville, IL., Edwardsville Fire Chief Rick Welle said.

"One person was rescued from an incapacitated car as a result of water on the road," the chief said. "Water was approximately five feet deep at the time of the rescue. Two additional people were rescued from a high ground area surrounded by water near the same location."

At 9:06 a.m., the Edwardsville Fire and EMS responded to a mutual aid with South Roxana Fire Department for people trapped in flooded cars near 5104 Old Alton Edwardsville Road.

"Two people were rescued from separate vehicles," Welle said. "Water was approximately three feet deep at the time of rescue."

The rescues were made using flotation devices for the victims. Rescuers used water rescue suits and ropes tied off to emergency vehicles on the scene. Victims were evaluated by paramedics following the rescues, but no further medical treatment was necessary, Chief Welle said.

