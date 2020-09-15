EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Fire Department, Glen Carbon Fire Department, along with Wood River, Maryville, Collinsville, Holiday Shores and Troy firefighters, responded at 4:47 a.m. Tuesday to box alarm report of smoke at University Apartments on Esic Drive in Edwardsville.

Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said upon arrival, EFD quickly found fire in the attic space of the building.

Madison County Emergency Management was also on scene with the rehab unit.

"The building was evacuated and the scene was upgraded to a second alarm for additional manpower," Chief Whiteford said. "The roof was ventilated and ceilings were pulled to gain access to the fire. The fire was brought under control at 5:50 a.m."

Chief Whiteford said thankfully, there were no injuries but several families have been displaced.

