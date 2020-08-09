EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Fire Department and other neighboring agencies had a busy Sunday morning because of an intense thunderstorm that struck the area.

Edwardsville Fire Department responded to a fire in a residence in Alston Court in Edwardsville caused by a lightning strike Sunday. The top of the house was struck with lightning and that created the fire. No injuries were reported and damage to the home was limited, the fire department said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The Edwardsville Fire Department issued thanks to Glen Carbon Fire Department, Wood River Fire Department, Collinsville Fire Department and the Madison County Illinois Emergency Management Agency for assistance in the fire.

