EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s Fire Department received a call at 12:26 p.m. Friday about a possible house fire in the 300 block of Broadview Avenue in Edwardsville. When firefighters arrived, they observed fire and smoke showing and a box alarm was struck with Glen Carbon and Wood River.

The firefighters had the fire extinguished in rapid fashion, but the front corner of the home appeared to be pretty heavily damaged because the blaze was building before they arrived.

“We did a primary search of the house and a secondary search and nobody was inside,” Edwardsville Fire Chief Rick Welle said. “The fire is being investigated and we don’t know yet what started it. We knocked the fire down pretty quick. Now we are doing an overhaul to make sure there are no hot spots.”

