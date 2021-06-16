EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford announced today with summer months here, his department would like to remind residents to heed heat warnings and take steps to remain cool during times of excessive heat.

Chief Whiteford said residents can take the following steps to stay cool throughout the summer months:

Stay out of the direct sun.

Keep in areas that are well ventilated and air-conditioned if possible.

Wear appropriate loose-fitting and light-colored clothing.

Remember to stay well hydrated with water or sports drinks designed to offset dehydration.

Avoid alcoholic beverages, caffeine, and sweet drinks.

Drink plenty of water.

"The City of Edwardsville is working in cooperation with the following facilities to provide cooling stations throughout the duration of summer," Chief Whiteford said. "From now through September 22, 2021, when the heat index rises above 100 degrees, these listed facilities will be available as cooling stations. Additional sites and hours may be added as needed. Anyone feeling the effects of heat should seek medical attention by calling 9-1-1 if an emergency exists. Further questions can be directed to the Office of the Fire Chief (618) 692-7540."

Here is the current list of cooling centers:

Edwardsville City Library: 112 S Kansans St. – (618) 692-7556 M-F: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Tues: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Sat: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. CDC COVID guidelines being followed and masks are required at all times in the youth library.

Edwardsville Main St Community Center: 1003 N Main St. – (618) 656-0300 M-F 8 a.m.-4 p.m. CDCCOVID guidelines being followed.

YMCA Meyer Center: 7348 Goshen Road – (618) 655-1460 M-F 5 a.m.-9 p.m., Sat 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun 10 a.m.-5 p.m. CDC COVID guidelines being followed.

