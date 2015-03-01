BOYS BASKETBALL

REGULAR SEASON

FRIDAY NIGHT

EDWARDSVILLE 64, BELLEVILLE EAST 59: Edwardsville shook off the injury losses of Dan Marinko and Kyler Davis and closed out their regular-season schedule with a 64-59 win over Belleville East in Belleville Friday night.

The Tigers, 17-10 overall and 8-6 in the SWC, will take on Quincy in an IHSA Class 4A Edwardsville Regional semifinal match at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Lancers finished the regular season at 8-18 overall, 2-12 SWC.

EHS was missing Marinko with a cut thumb suffered against O’Fallon and Davis after suffering an apparent wrist injury in a second-half collision.

The Lancers took a 16-10 quarter-time lead on the Tigers, but EHS cut it to one at the break and grabbed the lead in the third, building it and holding off a late East charge at the finish.

Mark Smith led the Tigers with 25 points, with Oliver Stephen adding 19 and A.J. Epenesa 17. EnRico Sylvester led East with 18 points, with Jalen Jones getting 16 and Brady Schanuel 10.

IHSA CLASS 1A HARDIN-CALHOUN REGIONAL FINAL

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 57, HARDIN-CALHOUN 54: Kobe Krone's 22 points led Metro-East Lutheran to its first regional title in five years as the Knights eliminated Hardin-Calhoun 57-54 in the IHSA Class 1A Hardin-Calhoun Regional final Friday night.

The Knights, 20-10, advance to next week's Okawville Sectional, where they will face Carrollton, who eliminated North Greene Friday night, at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Warriors were ousted with a 18-9 record.

Krone scored MEL's first eight points in a back-and-forth game that saw the lead change hands a number of times before the Knights took control.

Teddy Fifer added 14 points for MEL and Jason Johnson had eight; Mitch Bick led the Warriors with 13 points, with Blake Booth adding 11 and Gus Baalman nine.

