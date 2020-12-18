EDWARDSVILLE - Audrey Stone, who has been a key player for the Edwardsville High field hockey team, signed a letter of intent to play for Concordia University in Mequon, Wisc., in a ceremony held at the high school on Friday afternoon.

Stone, who'll play for Falcons' head coach Samantha Schoessow, is a steady player who brings passion and dedication to the sport and believes that she'll be a good fit with Concordia.

"I'm very excited to play at Concordia," Stone said during a post-ceremony interview. "I've been talking to the coaches for a while, and I love them. It was amazing to be able to sign today. The journey has been a little rough lately; colleges have been contacting me. I just knew in my heart that Concordia was the right pick for me. My mom told me to go with my heart during this journey."

Concordia, an NCAA Division-III school that plays in the Northern Athletics Conference, will be getting a very dedicated player who will bring her passion and intensity to the field in every game.

"I believe that Audrey will be a great fit for Concordia," said Tigers head coach Jaimee Phegley. "She's a dedicated athlete, and very passionate about field hockey."

No statistics were available for the 2019 season, with the 2020 season having been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stone, who also plays for the AIM club team, will be playing with two fellow area players on the team, Alex Klamm of Edwardsville and Katelyn Fitzgerald of Wood River, who played for Marquette Catholic. In addition, four other players from the St. Louis area - Alison Senkbeil, Abigail McGue, and Sophia Vandeloecht, all of Lutheran South, along with Olivia Riemer of Parkway West - play for the Falcons.

Colin Feeney also contributed information for this story.

