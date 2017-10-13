EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardville’s girls field hockey team presented a $2,600 check to the Glen-Ed Food Pantry on Friday morning in the Edwardsville High School lobby.

Glen-Ed Food Pantry Executive Director Judy Moody could not have been more pleased after receiving the generous donation from the field hockey team. The team also collected more than 600 pounds of personal items and food from the Sept. 22 Stick Up For Hunger Game, now an embedded fall tradition for Edwardsville athletics.

“It is incredible actually to get these kinds of donations from the high school students,” she said. “We are so happy to be involved with Edwardsville athletics and the parents. They make such wonderful things happens in our communities. I don’t think that happens as much in other communities. We are also grateful for not only the field hockey and other sports teams but the student council, honor society and all the students who help.”

Moody said relationships like the one with the field hockey team teaches the students needed community service lessons.

“It is a great feeling to know that the leaders and the parents are helping make some terrific citizens for the future,” Moody said.

