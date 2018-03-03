NORMAL - Edwardsville's undefeated season came to an end as the Tigers fell to Lombard Montini 37-30 in a Class 4A semifinal game of the 42nd IHSA Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship at Illinois State's Redbird Arena Friday evening.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers fell to 30-1 on the year with the loss and will meet the loser of Friday's other semifinal Des Plaines Maine West at 5:30 p.m. Saturday for third place. Defending champion Geneva beat Des Plaines Maine West 58-41 in the other semifinal game Friday night.

Kate Martin led the Tigers with 13 points, with Jaylen Townsend adding nine against Lombard Montini.

More like this:

May 24, 2023 - Edwardsville Captures 10-0 Win In Softball Regional, Belleville East Tops Kahoks

Jun 9, 2023 - Tigers Baseball Set For Rematch With Brother Rice, This Time For A State Title

May 24, 2023 - Tuesday Sports Roundup: Calhoun Girls Capture Sectional Softball Win, Jersey Blanks East Side, Triad Girls Win In Soccer Sectional

 