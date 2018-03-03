NORMAL - Edwardsville's undefeated season came to an end as the Tigers fell to Lombard Montini 37-30 in a Class 4A semifinal game of the 42nd IHSA Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship at Illinois State's Redbird Arena Friday evening.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers fell to 30-1 on the year with the loss and will meet the loser of Friday's other semifinal Des Plaines Maine West at 5:30 p.m. Saturday for third place. Defending champion Geneva beat Des Plaines Maine West 58-41 in the other semifinal game Friday night.

Kate Martin led the Tigers with 13 points, with Jaylen Townsend adding nine against Lombard Montini.

More like this: