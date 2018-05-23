GREENVILLE - The Belleville West Maroons eliminated the Edwardsville Tigers by a score of 3-0 in the Class 3A Normal Community Sectional at Leemon Field on the campus of McKendree University Tuesday night.

Belleville West, who lost to Edwardsville twice in the regular season improves to 16-5-3. They’ll take on Normal Community (18-4-2) in Friday’s sectional championship game in Normal at 6 p.m. If the Maroons win then, that’ll be their first-ever sectional championship.

The Maroons, who controlled the majority of possession, scored two goals in the first half.

Sydney Vallerius put West on the board first early on in the fifth minute and then in the 29th minute; the Maroons went 2-0 up a bit controversially. Addison Hanusek struck a long-range shot that hit off the crossbar, and the referees ruled that the ball landed entirely over the goal line.

Edwardsville got more into the game in the second half getting a decent amount of chances, but they hardly ever seriously threatened.

Midway through the second half, West killed the game off.

After winning a free kick from 39 yards out in the center of the field, Courtney Vollmer powered a shot on target right at Edwardsville keeper Regan Windau. Unfortunately, she lost the flight of the ball in the sun, and it went into the back of the net to give the Maroons a 3-0 lead.

The Tigers season ends at 13-5-3, and it was goodbye for seniors Ezri Beckmann, Megan Bowman, Danielle Greathouse, Jenna Stobie, Jocelyn Wagner, and Megan Woll.

