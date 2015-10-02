Edwardsville football coach Matt Martin has never experienced a forfeit on a night of a key Southwestern Conference game but it will happen tonight.

Edwardsville was slated to travel to East St. Louis on Friday, but teachers at School District 189 went on strike Thursday. School in the East St. Louis district has been cancelled for Friday and the game will also be forfeited to Edwardsville.

The Edwardsville High School athletic department confirmed early Friday morning the contest against East St. Louis was officially cancelled.

East St. Louis would have been a formidable opponent for the Tigers, who with the forfeit move to 6-0 overall.

Martin said his team will start the normal process Saturday for their next opponent.

“We are showing signs of getting better,” Martin said. “We eliminated turnovers in the game against Belleville East and capitalized on their mistakes. That is the whole key to being successful.”

Martin said defensive end/tight end A.J. Epenesa had his best game of the season last Friday against Belleville East, with a blocked punt, a blocked field goal and scooping up the ball on defense for a touchdown. He also did a good job rushing the quarterback, the coach said.

Fullback Jackson Morrisey continues to show signs of greatness, with some breakaway runs against Belleville East as does his teammate Kendell Davis.

Morrisey is a big back but definitely has breakaway speed, the coach said. Davis has had four touchdowns called back because of penalties, which is a shame, Martin said.

“Kendell has been a huge key for us on offense and on defense playing some cornerback,” Martin said.

Martin said he is using quarterback Riley Jones differently from last year’s person in the position Dan Marinko, but Jones is doing a great job.

“Riley does it in a little different way than Dan,” Martin said.

The coach said game plays are done to fit the player, so he is doing some different things this year with Jones at the helm.

Jones is 24 of 40 passing for 380 yards, four touchdowns and has rushed 47 times for 333 yards and three touchdowns. He is definitely an area leader for quarterbacks and rushing yards. Jackson Morrissey has rushed 64 times for 408 yards and seven touchdowns and is having a big season for the Tigers. Cyress Ahart has 20 tackles to lead the Tigers, Jourdyn Jones has 17 tackles and three interceptions and A.J. Epenesa has 16 tackles, three sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Edwardsville will take a breather tonight and resume next week on the road at Belleville West for a 7 p.m. Friday game. On Friday, Oct. 16, Edwardsville hosts Alton in its homecoming game.

