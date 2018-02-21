MATTOON SECTIONAL

NEW LENOX PROVIDENCE 33, EDWARDSVILLE 24: Edwardsville's wrestling team was eliminated in the IHSA Class 3A Team Sectional in Mattoon Tuesday night, the Tigers dropping a 33-24 decision to Chicago-area school New Lenox Providence.

The Tigers were eliminated with a 25-3 record; the Celtics improved to 20-10 in advancing to Saturday's team state tournament at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Wrestling begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, with semifinals set for Saturday afternoon and the finals in all three classes beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Sam Martin (195), Josh Anderson (220), Lloyd Reynolds (285), Noah Surtin (120) and Luke Odom (132) won bouts for EHS on the night; Anderson wrestled in last weekend's individual state tournament for the Tigers, while Surtin won the state title at his weight class and Odom finished third.

