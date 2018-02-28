Edwardsville Elite Fourth Grade ASA team captures tourney in Breese
February 28, 2018 3:18 PM February 28, 2018 6:44 PM
BREESE - Edwardsville Elite Fourth Grade Boys won an ASA Hot Hoops Tournament in Breese this past Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.
Team members are show, back row: Coach Dezman Butler, Miccah Butler, Ian Thomas, Coach Greg Norsworthy, Jordan Boyd, Cooper Ellsworth Coach Brent Bates. Front Row: Conner Norsworthy, Devin Fernandez, Keyon Stimmons, Schaefer Bates and Andrew McKey.