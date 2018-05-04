EDWARDSVILLE - Third graders from Edwardsville School District 7 gathered at Township Park Friday morning for Illinois Day.

Susan Hedge, a third-grade teacher from Columbus Elementary School, said it’s been nearly 10 years since the event started to provide a little hands-on learning for the students.

“We do an Illinois history unit, and we cover it for about three weeks or so,” Hedge said. “This is an accumulating activity at the end of that unit, so we do everything that covers the early days of Illinois.”

With live horses, fish, chickens, butter making and weaving, Illinois Day gives the students from Cassens, Worden, Woodland and Columbus Elementary a chance to get hands-on while learning about the state they live in and its history.

“They’re getting to learn hands-on, and it’s one the fun field trips that we have for the entire Edwardsville School District,” Hedge said. “It’s something that the kids really enjoy. They’ve been studying this for three to four weeks, they have all the answers to the questions, so it makes them feel proud to know about their state and proud about their state. For example, Edwardsville became a city before Illinois became a state, they have all these little things that they learn and they love it.”

Click here for a photo gallery from the 2018 Illinois Day.

