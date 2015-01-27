Edwardsville educators honored at board meeting Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Several Edwardsville Community District 7 educators were recognized for their efforts at the school board meeting on Tuesday night. The honorees were as follows: Dawn Riedl, Terri Colby, Emily Champlin, Chelsey Richter, Kumar Bhooshan, from Edwardsville High School; Lisa Stark, Maggie Krall from Lincoln Middle School; Laura Stroh, Mary Vick, Caroline Rongey, from Liberty Middle School; Tonya Gurley, from Worden Elementary; Emily Kobler, Wendy Adams, Erica Goclan, from Woodland Elementary; Tina Isaac, Ana Goss, Gayle Driscoll, from Cassens Elementary; Rob Canada, Katrina Harmon, Katie Hastings, from Columbus Elementary; Cari Wencewicz, Melody Dotdot, Julie Hyten, from Nelson Elementary; Kim Robeza, Roxanne Howald, from Hamel Elementary; Sally Lakatos, from Midway Elementary; Rachel Massa, from Goshen Elementary; Toni Peitzmeyer, Erin Delgado, Dwight Sykes, from Leclaire Elementary; Shannon Funkhouser, Grace Havis, Nolie Mayberry, from Glen Carbon Elementary.

Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip