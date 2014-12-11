In 2010, Edwardsville Community School District 7 set a goal to raise over $50,000 to Anderson Hospital’s new family-friendly ICU rooms. Recently, the district students and staff went over that mark.

Edwardsville District 7 Superintendent Ed Hightower said Anderson Hospital is a staple in the community and as an institution has potential to touch practically every family in the school system when a loved one experiences a traumatic illness or accident.

“It is great to see the students in our district embrace the challenge of pledging $100,000 toward the construction of the new family-friendly ICU rooms. I want to commend past students and our current 7,500 students who have worked together with their families and the staff since 2010 to raise over $50,000 toward their final goal. This is yet another example of the spirit of ‘giving back’ that is so evident in each of District 7’s school communities.”

Steve Stuart of Lincoln Middle School and Hilary Stanifer of Liberty Middle School said the faculty saw which class could raise the most money for Anderson Hospital and the winning class was able to dump a bucket of ice water on their teacher.

“Over the past couple of years, the students of Lincoln and Liberty have really gotten behind the idea of supporting Anderson Hospital and continue to look for new and fun ways to raise money to see this project through to the end.”

Barb Hutton, principal over Hamel and Midway, had multiple fund-raising activities for Anderson Hospital. One was a Camo Day, where students wore camo clothes to school and donated a dollar for the cause.

“We also did a Sunglasses Day with the same donation style activity,” she said. “In February, we held a ‘Quarters for Kisses,’ where students brought in quarters for fundraising and received a Hershey Kiss. The faculty from both buildings volunteered at Papa Murphy’s making pizzas.”

Hutton said the Anderson Hospital initiative has been meaningful to Hamel and Midway families.

“Many of them use this facility for their healthcare and are happy to support a local cause. Over the years, we have discussed healthcare and the needs of others their age who are in the hospital. Comments from the students are always uplifting and inspiring. Some of these teachers are retired or no longer in the district, but they were here for the fundraising. The children may be fortunate to not understand disease, but they are always compassionate toward helping others who are hurting.”

Nelson School has had one fundraiser for Anderson Hospital so far this year and has others planned for the remainder of the year.

One the fundraisers was Smencils sales. One student even purchased 21 Smencils at $1 apiece with the intent to use them for stocking stuffers for the holidays.

“I think this a great opportunity,” Nelson School Principal Dr. Tanya E. Patton said. “It allows our students to give back to the community that serves them. With Anderson being the closest hospital, many of our students utilize this hospital for emergency purposes. Anderson took very good care of my husband when he needed medical care, my son as well. Giving back to this hospital, it’s a great opportunity to say “thanks.’”

Patton said Nelson students have received raising money for Anderson Hospital with open arms.

“Many of our students were born at Anderson Hospital, so it’s like giving back for the great care that they received.”

Glen Carbon School sold Smencils, which are scented pencils, and did coin collections at special events that led to the $1,700 that has been donated to the Anderson Hospital collection over the last three years.

“To be able to support such a worthwhile effort helps our students learn what it means to give back to a place that has given so much to our families,” Glen Carbon School Principal Curt Schumacher said.

Dr. Tara Wells reports Goshen Elementary has participated in the campaign for four years. The campaign began in 2010 when Goshen was host of the District 7 Charity Book Sale.

“Our students rose to the challenge, donated over 2,000 books, and turned their principal and nurse into a human sundae as a reward,” Wells said. “The event involved students, staff, and families from every school across the district. “

Goshen students also participated in the District 7 Movie Night in the spring of 2012. The Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory themed event was held at the EHS Sports Complex and brought students and families together for an evening of big-screen fun.

In addition, Goshen Elementary School hosts an annual Spirit Night each January that benefits the Anderson Hospital fund. Spirit Night is a fun-filled Tropical Adventure that culminates Spirit Week. Goshen staff members plan and supervise an event along with help from National Honor Society, Liberty/Lincoln F.I.T. and G.O. students. Students spend the evening rotating through activities such as cookie decorating, face painting, crafts, dancing, games, and even a tropical treasure hunt. This year’s event is planned for Friday, January 30, 2015.

Wells said, “Participating in these charitable fundraisers for Anderson Hospital has been a great opportunity for our students and staff. Many of our students were born right here in our community hospital and they are making the connection. They are excited help our local hospital help other children and families.”

