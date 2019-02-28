EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville District 7 Schools have been canceled for Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

This was a message from Dr. Lynda Andre, Edwardsville District 7 Superintendent of Schools this morning:

"After conducting test runs of buses on rural routes and subdivisions, the road conditions are making it unsafe to transport students today," Andre said. "Classes at all District 7 schools are canceled for Thursday, February 28, 2019. All school-wide activities scheduled for today are canceled. Student-athletes will be contacted by their coaches later today if their event is canceled."

