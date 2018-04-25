EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville School District 7 has been reviewing its year-end financial status, including current cash on hand and projected receipts/expenditures for the months of April, May, June, and July 2018 in the Transportation Fund.

Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre explained the financial situation at the bi-monthly board meeting Monday night.

Andre said the current cash balance in the District’s Transportation Fund is approximately $85,000.

“The state owes the district over $1.3 million in transportation funding that will increase to over $2.0 million before the end of the 2017-2018 school year if no additional payments are made to District 7,” Andre said. “The Tax Anticipation Warrants will be utilized to assist with the payment of bills for student transportation services to complete the 2017-2018 school year."

Update on 2017-2018 Fiscal Year State Funding

Edwardsville School District 7 is currently owed over $1.8 million from the State for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

Amounts due from the Illinois State Board of Education:

Special Education – Private Facility Tuition, $201,025.88

Special Education – Orphanage, $39,406.81

Agriculture Education, $6,420

Bilingual Education, $758.71

State Free Lunch and Breakfast, $1,572.81

Driver Education, $28,631.81

Regular Transportation, $766,047.09

Special Education Transportation, $587,547

Early Childhood Block Grant, $153,720

Orphanage Tuition - 18.3, $67,123

$1,841,164.11 TOTAL AMOUNT DUE

