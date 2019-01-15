Listen to the story

EDWARDSVILLE - At last night’s regular board meeting, the board approved the 2019-2020 school calendar.

Highlights of the 2019-2020 calendar include:

Teacher Institute on Monday, August 12, 2019

First day of student attendance on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 (1/2 day AM)

District 7 Institute – October 4, 2019, No Student Attendance

Parent Teacher Conferences on October 23, 24, and 25, 2019

Thanksgiving Break – November 27, 28 and 29, 2019

Last day for student attendance - end of first semester – December 20, 2019

Holiday Break – 10 days (December 23, 2019 through January 3, 2020)

Spring Break – April 6, 2020 through April 13, 2020

Article continues after sponsor message

District 7 Teacher Institute – April 24, 2020, ½ day AM Student Attendance

Last Day for Student Attendance – May 21, 2020, ½ day AM Student Attendance

Teacher Institute – May 21, 2020 (PM)

Five emergency days – May 22 through May 29

High School Graduation – May 23, 2020

A PDF version of the calendar for parents is attached:2019-20 School Calendar Detail for Parents.pdf

2018-2019 Calendar Reminders

District 7 students will not have school on Monday, January 21, 2019, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Day.

5Essentials Parent Survey

The Illinois 5Essentials Survey window for parents is closing on February 15, 2019. The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete. Here is a quick link to the survey: https://survey.5-essentials. org/Illinois/

More like this: