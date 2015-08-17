EDWARDSVILLE - The weather was perfect for the annual Edwardsville Police Department D.A.R.E. Car Show at Edwardsville High School and cars, motorcycles and enthusiasts turned out in large fashion to support the program Sunday.

The Edwardsville Police Department’s D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse, Resistance, Education) program has been in existence for 25 years and for 24 years, the city’s police have used the car show as their prime fund-raiser.

The Edwardsville High School parking lot was filled with display cars, trucks and motorcycles on Sunday and many stopped by or came from distances away to view the display.

Edwardsville officer Joy Davis is the coordinator the event. She is also a D.A.R.E. officer for the Edwardsville Police Department.

Article continues after sponsor message

She sported a huge smile during much of the festivities on Sunday, knowing the event was a huge success once again, with strong turnout of both display vehicles and supporters. Several Edwardsville Police officers were also on hand to assist her.

“The other officers are always enthusiastic to come out and help,” she said. “We are now on some second generation of families with t he children in our D.A.R.E. program,” she said. “I think the positive nature of our D.A.R.E. program has contributed to make our community what it is today.”

“It was a great outcome,” Davis said of the special day for D.A.R.E. “We just thank all of our sponsors. Without our sponsors, this wouldn’t be possible.”

Those who display a motorcycle, car or truck pay a $10 display fee or $50 to be judge. There are over 50 classes for cars and trucks and eight judging categories for motorcycles.

SEE PHOTO GALLERY FROM EDWARDSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT D.A.R.E. Car Show:

More like this: