EDWARDSVILLE - Laughter and cheers filled the air during the annual Kids Race at the Edwardsville Rotary Criterium event, bringing joy to participants and spectators alike. This year marked the 14th running of the Criterium, which has evolved into one of the most anticipated events in the Edwardsville region.

Held each week, the Criterium features various races, with the Kids Race being a standout. Dubbed "The Greatest Race In The World," the event seems to live up to its name for children, parents, and fans. The atmosphere was electric as parents and onlookers shared in the excitement and enthusiasm of the young racers.

The event's continued success underscores its importance to the community, providing a platform for children to engage in healthy competition and for families to come together.

As one of the largest events in the area, the Criterium and its Kids Race have become a cherished tradition, drawing smiles and fostering a sense of camaraderie among all who attend.

