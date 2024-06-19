EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve a proposed site plan for a Pfund Industrial Park. Located just outside city limits, one of the site’s six industrial lots is set to become a workforce training center.

The industrial park is planned on 20.6 acres of land just north of Edwardsville between Interstate 55 and Blackburn Road. It will consist of six industrial lots of various sizes: four two-acre lots, one 4.82-acre lot, and one 6.45-acre lot.

Pfund Construction announced on Facebook that they have “BIG plans” for the site, including the construction of a “workforce training center.”

The original plat submitted by engineering firm Crawford, Murphy & Tilly (CMT) features a cul-de-sac with an 86-foot diameter, while the city’s Fire Code requires cul-de-sacs to have a minimum diameter of 96 feet. The city’s Plan Commission approved the preliminary plat “with the condition that the cul-de-sac be a minimum of 96-foot diameter” before sending the item to the City Council.

In a series of responses from CMT to a city staff review of the plan contained with Tuesday’s meeting documents, the developer explained the original plat was based on now-outdated Madison County cul-de-sac requirements, and the project plan would be updated to meet the city’s Fire Code requirement.

Alderwoman Elizabeth Grant explained at this week’s City Council meeting that while the property is located in unincorporated Madison County, it’s still within the city’s 1.5-mile extraterritorial review, which gives the city the right to review the preliminary plat.

With the City Council’s unanimous approval, the Pfund Industrial Park is set to move forward with an updated plan to meet the cul-de-sac requirement.

