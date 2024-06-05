

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville High School chamber orchestra, Bel Canto, and Acafellaz recently performed at the 1818 Chophouse restaurant for their Candlelight Concert Event, raising $800 for the choir and orchestra programs.

"It was an elegant event and we are grateful that Chophouse reached out to us to perform," Victoria Voumard, the EHS orchestra director, said. "It’s wonderful when our students have these performance opportunities and the community is so supportive."

The Candlelight Concert Event provided a unique setting for the students to showcase their talents while fostering community engagement.

The funds raised will support the continued growth and development of the high school's music programs.

