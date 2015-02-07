EDWARDSVILLE – As part of Madison County’s efforts to highlight the rapid development of county-based companies in the technology sector, the Grants Committee has arranged for a 3D printing demonstration for members of the Madison County Board, elected officials and department heads.

The 3D printing demonstration will be conducted by Mr. Scott Rocca, a principal owner of Griffin 3D, an Edwardsville-based company which is at the forefront in 3D printing technology, design and the manufacture of affordable 3D printers.

The Grants Committee meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, February 9 in the Probation Department Conference Room, located on the third floor of the Administration Building, immediately adjacent to the Madison County Board Chambers.

Media representatives are invited to attend the 3D printing demonstration at the Feb. 9 Grants Committee meeting.

Madison County Grants Committee

EVENT: 3D Printing Demonstration at Grants Committee meeting

WHEN: 3:30 p.m. Monday, February 9, 2015

WHERE: Probation Department Conference Room (3rd floor, adjacent to board chambers) Madison County Administration Building 157 North Main St. Edwardsville, IL

PRIMARY: Mr. Scott Rocca, Griffin 3D

PARTICIPANTS: Grants Committee members Mr. Bruce Malone, chairman

CONTACT: Frank Miles or Jeff Wehling

Madison County Community Development

618/296-4530

