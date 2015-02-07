Edwardsville Company to Demonstrate 3D Printing at Grants Committee Meeting
EDWARDSVILLE – As part of Madison County’s efforts to highlight the rapid development of county-based companies in the technology sector, the Grants Committee has arranged for a 3D printing demonstration for members of the Madison County Board, elected officials and department heads.
The 3D printing demonstration will be conducted by Mr. Scott Rocca, a principal owner of Griffin 3D, an Edwardsville-based company which is at the forefront in 3D printing technology, design and the manufacture of affordable 3D printers.
The Grants Committee meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, February 9 in the Probation Department Conference Room, located on the third floor of the Administration Building, immediately adjacent to the Madison County Board Chambers.
Media representatives are invited to attend the 3D printing demonstration at the Feb. 9 Grants Committee meeting.
Madison County Grants Committee
EVENT: 3D Printing Demonstration at Grants Committee meeting
WHEN: 3:30 p.m. Monday, February 9, 2015
WHERE: Probation Department Conference Room (3rd floor, adjacent to board chambers) Madison County Administration Building 157 North Main St. Edwardsville, IL
PRIMARY: Mr. Scott Rocca, Griffin 3D
PARTICIPANTS: Grants Committee members Mr. Bruce Malone, chairman
CONTACT: Frank Miles or Jeff Wehling
Madison County Community Development
618/296-4530
