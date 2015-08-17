EDWARDSVILLE – Each year a certain amount of excitement and nervousness surrounds opening day of school for students and parents alike.

Students and teachers are back in school today at all levels in Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 from kindergarten to 12th grade.

As the school year begins, Edwardsville Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre said she sees things moving forward with the legacy that has been built the last two decades.

“I am excited about the school year,” she said. “We have a great group of administrators, teachers, support personnel and students. It is a wonderful school district.”

“Every year is unique,” said Edwardsville Principal Dennis Cramsey. “It is fun to see the kids as they grow up and become successful. We see a lot of the kids in the summer through our various programs.”

In a word, Cramsey described the Edwardsville Community School District 7 kids as “awesome.” Cramsey once was a middle school principal in the middle school and has watched some of them go through middle school and high school.

He said he sees a friendly competition between some of the kids academically, in athletics and the arts, but at the same time encouragement so everyone can achieve success.

“Today, the students will find out what they can expect in their different classes,” he said. “For those entering their senior year, this will go by quicker than any other year.”

