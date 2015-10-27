Edwardsville Community Foundation is in the process of making final plans for the First Annual Legacy Awards which will be held on December 3, 2015.

The event will take place in the Leclaire Room on the N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville, Illinois. The Legacy Awards will honor those who have impacted our communities through extraordinary contributions in giving and philanthropy.

The awards will include a distinguished philanthropist award, an exceptional business award, and recognition of three outstanding non-profit groups. Each of the featured non-profit groups will also be honoring a remarkable volunteer.

“The Edwardsville Community Foundation has had the honor to work with so many philanthropic and giving people since our organization was formed in 1997.

The Legacy Awards will give us the opportunity to honor and recognize those individuals on an annual basis,” said Patty Navin, Chairman of the Edwardsville Community Foundation.

“It is our hope that the Legacy Awards will be the springboard for further philanthropic activity and recognition in our local communities.”

The honorary emcee for the event will be KMOX Radio personality Charlie Brennan. Mr. Brennan is in charge of the station’s top-rated weekday mid-mornings talk show.

Brennan has been voted St. Louis’ favorite talk show host four times in the Readers Polls of the Riverfront Times.

In 1998, he was named Media Person of the Year by the St. Louis Press Club. In 2008, St. Louis Magazine called him “one of the 50 most powerful St. Louisans.”

He was also called “one of St. Louis’ most influential people” by the St. Louis Business Journal in 2008. The Legacy Awards will include an elegant sit-down dinner, cocktails, award presentations and live musical tributes.

For information about this event or to purchase tickets, please visit the website edwardsvillecommunityfoundation.org/events. Edwardsville Community Foundation was established to create an organization where people could donate money that would directly impact the quality of life in the local communities. Today, they receive, manage and distribute tax-deductible charitable contributions for the benefit of the residents living in the local communities as defined by the Edwardsville School District 7.

Since its inception in 1997, The Edwardsville Community Foundation has distributed more than $5.4 million to charitable causes, scholarships and grants.Edwardsville Community Foundation, PO Box 102, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025. For more information, please contact Patty Navin, Chairman at 866-464-3223.

