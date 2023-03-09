EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Community Foundation is pleased to announce the Jack Pfund Habitat for Humanity Construction Fund, sponsored by the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chapter of Habitat For Humanity.

Gifts to this fund will help support Habitat for Humanity’s home builds in Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, and other communities within the Edwardsville School District. The local chapter is nearing completion of a home build at 624 Hill Lane, Edwardsville, and will soon begin to build a new home, also on Hill Lane.

“It takes an entire community for our chapter to be able to provide affordable homes to deserving families. Jack Pfund and his family, as well as the whole Pfund Construction team, have been tremendous supporters of this mission for many years. We are humbled to be able to establish this fund in honor of Jack, an amazing young man who had a heart of giving back to the community with his time and talents,” said Rich Hampton, Habitat for Humanity Board Member.

“ECF is proud to support the home-building efforts of the local Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chapter,” said Pamela Farrar, ECF executive director. “This fund honors Jack and reminds us of his love of construction and generous service to our community.” Click here to support the Jack Pfund Habitat for Humanity Construction Fund. A

About Edwardsville Community Foundation:Established in 1997, ECF was founded to create an organization where people could donate money that would directly impact the quality of life in the local communities. ECF operates as a charitable trust that receives, manages, and distributes tax-deductible charitable contributions for the benefit of the local communities. For more information call 855-464-3223 or visitwww.edwardsvillecommunityfoundation.org

