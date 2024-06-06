EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Community Foundation (ECF) is proud to announce the recipients from our 2024 scholarship cycle, comprised of 51 scholarships to 43 District 7 high school seniors who will continue their education at college, university, or vocational/technical school. The total amount awarded this year is $123,300.

“We had another successful scholarship cycle which offered an online application, streamlining many of the processes related to administering scholarship funds,” Pamela Farrar, ECF executive director said. “This year’s overall amount awarded of $123,300 is the highest on record.”

Each year, ECF manages the selection and distribution of numerous scholarship funds on behalf of generous donors whose charitable gifts make these awards possible. ECF thanks individual donors, businesses, and organizations for their generous contributions.

2024 SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

Kaltrina Selimi

Leila Leitner Anderson Memorial Scholarship

Jeremiah Harmon, Abigail Stacy

Karen Bardelmeier Albrecht Medical Technology Scholarship

Brynn Gent

Nadine Penelton Bradshaw Scholarship

Maya Lueking

L.J. and Faye E. Burrus Family Scholarship

Olivia Eiskant, Lily McClain, Jacob McKey, Eliot Schusky

Busey Bank Community Scholarships (Madison/St. Clair Counties)

Georgia Gaughan

Mildred A. Carr Scholarship

Lillian Hernandez

Judy DeSart Memorial Healthcare Scholarship

Kaylee Finazzo

Dennis DeToye Visual Art Scholarship

Kaitlin Devries

A. Gordon Dodds Literary Award

Emilio Gomez Garcia, Ivy Lin

Dirty Dozen Edwardsville High School Class of 1953 College Scholarship

Case Warner, Jaiden Zook

Friends of the Wildey Fine Arts Scholarship

Kaitlyn Hatley, Mia Plegge

Loretta "Babs" Enloe Memorial CEO Program Scholarship

Kaylah Cooper

Ryan Garbs Gold Star Memorial Scholarship

Olivia Klusas

Goshen Rotary Scholarship Award

Kyra Miller

Sharon Petty Field Hockey Scholarship

Maria Linden

Edwardsville High School Drama Club Scholarship

Paige Stoelzle, Kolton Wright

Dave Rieger Golf Scholarship

Dalton Brown, Chase Chrenka, Jeremiah Harmon, Heloisa Passoni

Leigh Sills Scholarship

Scott Wilfong

Mark Speciale Family Vocational Scholarship

Michael Kwasa

Marvin “Preach” Webb Scholarship

Lily McClain

Raymond & Lucia Weber Scholarship

Chase Chrenka, Elijah Hawk

Charles A. Wentz, Jr. EHS Engineering Scholarship

Sara Gouy, Hansen Zheng

Charles A. Wentz, Jr. Business and Science Scholarship

Kelley Flannery, Brett Moss

Charles A. Wentz EHS Student Athlete Scholarship

Kate Davis

Early Explorations Early Childhood Scholarship in Honor of Jennie Fuller

Chase Chrenka

Gori Law Firm Scholarship

Jenna Mayfield

Christina M. Digby Memorial Scholarship for Students with Learning Challenges

Kendall Brendan

Harry K. & Carol A. Windland Building Trades Scholarship in Memory of Harry E. Windland

Charles A. Wentz, Jr. Family Scholarships:

Kate Huang

Frederick & Sophia Blume Bohm EHS Educational Scholarship

Abigail Stacy

Christian P. & Frances Kaiser Smith EHS Educational Scholarship

Julia Melosci

William H. & Emma Smith Bohm EHS Educational Scholarship

Ava Rahman

Emma D. Maria Bohm EHS Educational Scholarship

Alec Screnchuk

Heinrich A. & Margaretha Roeth Wentz EHS Educational Scholarship

Nola Brandmeyer

John P. & Louisa Tschannen Sehnert EHS Educational Scholarship

Lily McClain

Conrad A. & Louis Sehnert Wentz EHS Educational Scholarship

Jacob McKey

Charles A. & Frances Bohm Wentz EHS Educational Scholarship

Maya Lueking

Wilbur H. Smith Bohm Educational Scholarship

About Edwardsville Community Foundation: Established in 1997, ECF was founded to create an organization where people could donate money that would directly impact the quality of life in the local communities. ECF operates as a charitable trust that receives, manages, and distributes tax-deductible charitable contributions for the benefit of the residents in District 7 communities. For more information, call 855-464-3223 or visit www.edwardsvillecommunityfoundation

