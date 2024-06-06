EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Community Foundation (ECF) is proud to announce the recipients from our 2024 scholarship cycle, comprised of 51 scholarships to 43 District 7 high school seniors who will continue their education at college, university, or vocational/technical school. The total amount awarded this year is $123,300.

“We had another successful scholarship cycle which offered an online application, streamlining many of the processes related to administering scholarship funds,” Pamela Farrar, ECF executive director said. “This year’s overall amount awarded of $123,300 is the highest on record.”

Each year, ECF manages the selection and distribution of numerous scholarship funds on behalf of generous donors whose charitable gifts make these awards possible. ECF thanks individual donors, businesses, and organizations for their generous contributions.

2024 SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

Kaltrina Selimi Leila Leitner Anderson Memorial Scholarship Jeremiah Harmon, Abigail Stacy Karen Bardelmeier Albrecht Medical Technology Scholarship Brynn Gent Nadine Penelton Bradshaw Scholarship Maya Lueking L.J. and Faye E. Burrus Family Scholarship Olivia Eiskant, Lily McClain, Jacob McKey, Eliot Schusky Busey Bank Community Scholarships (Madison/St. Clair Counties) Georgia Gaughan Mildred A. Carr Scholarship Lillian Hernandez Judy DeSart Memorial Healthcare Scholarship Kaylee Finazzo Dennis DeToye Visual Art Scholarship Kaitlin Devries A. Gordon Dodds Literary Award Emilio Gomez Garcia, Ivy Lin Dirty Dozen Edwardsville High School Class of 1953 College Scholarship Case Warner, Jaiden Zook Friends of the Wildey Fine Arts Scholarship Kaitlyn Hatley, Mia Plegge Loretta "Babs" Enloe Memorial CEO Program Scholarship Kaylah Cooper Ryan Garbs Gold Star Memorial Scholarship Olivia Klusas Goshen Rotary Scholarship Award Kyra Miller Sharon Petty Field Hockey Scholarship Maria Linden Edwardsville High School Drama Club Scholarship Paige Stoelzle, Kolton Wright Dave Rieger Golf Scholarship Dalton Brown, Chase Chrenka, Jeremiah Harmon, Heloisa Passoni Leigh Sills Scholarship Scott Wilfong Mark Speciale Family Vocational Scholarship Michael Kwasa Marvin "Preach" Webb Scholarship Lily McClain Raymond & Lucia Weber Scholarship Chase Chrenka, Elijah Hawk Charles A. Wentz, Jr. EHS Engineering Scholarship Sara Gouy, Hansen Zheng Charles A. Wentz, Jr. Business and Science Scholarship Kelley Flannery, Brett Moss Charles A. Wentz EHS Student Athlete Scholarship Kate Davis Early Explorations Early Childhood Scholarship in Honor of Jennie Fuller Chase Chrenka Gori Law Firm Scholarship Jenna Mayfield Christina M. Digby Memorial Scholarship for Students with Learning Challenges Kendall Brendan Harry K. & Carol A. Windland Building Trades Scholarship in Memory of Harry E. Windland Charles A. Wentz, Jr. Family Scholarships: Kate Huang Frederick & Sophia Blume Bohm EHS Educational Scholarship Abigail Stacy Christian P. & Frances Kaiser Smith EHS Educational Scholarship Julia Melosci William H. & Emma Smith Bohm EHS Educational Scholarship Ava Rahman Emma D. Maria Bohm EHS Educational Scholarship Alec Screnchuk Heinrich A. & Margaretha Roeth Wentz EHS Educational Scholarship Nola Brandmeyer John P. & Louisa Tschannen Sehnert EHS Educational Scholarship Lily McClain Conrad A. & Louis Sehnert Wentz EHS Educational Scholarship Jacob McKey Charles A. & Frances Bohm Wentz EHS Educational Scholarship Maya Lueking Wilbur H. Smith Bohm Educational Scholarship

About Edwardsville Community Foundation: Established in 1997, ECF was founded to create an organization where people could donate money that would directly impact the quality of life in the local communities. ECF operates as a charitable trust that receives, manages, and distributes tax-deductible charitable contributions for the benefit of the residents in District 7 communities. For more information, call 855-464-3223 or visit www.edwardsvillecommunityfoundation

