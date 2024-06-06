Edwardsville Community Foundation Announces 2024 Scholarship Recipients
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Community Foundation (ECF) is proud to announce the recipients from our 2024 scholarship cycle, comprised of 51 scholarships to 43 District 7 high school seniors who will continue their education at college, university, or vocational/technical school. The total amount awarded this year is $123,300.
“We had another successful scholarship cycle which offered an online application, streamlining many of the processes related to administering scholarship funds,” Pamela Farrar, ECF executive director said. “This year’s overall amount awarded of $123,300 is the highest on record.”
Each year, ECF manages the selection and distribution of numerous scholarship funds on behalf of generous donors whose charitable gifts make these awards possible. ECF thanks individual donors, businesses, and organizations for their generous contributions.
Photo Credit: J. Gaughan Photography
2024 SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS
Kaltrina Selimi
Leila Leitner Anderson Memorial Scholarship
Jeremiah Harmon, Abigail Stacy
Karen Bardelmeier Albrecht Medical Technology Scholarship
Brynn Gent
Nadine Penelton Bradshaw Scholarship
Maya Lueking
L.J. and Faye E. Burrus Family Scholarship
Olivia Eiskant, Lily McClain, Jacob McKey, Eliot Schusky
Busey Bank Community Scholarships (Madison/St. Clair Counties)
Georgia Gaughan
Mildred A. Carr Scholarship
Lillian Hernandez
Judy DeSart Memorial Healthcare Scholarship
Kaylee Finazzo
Dennis DeToye Visual Art Scholarship
Kaitlin Devries
A. Gordon Dodds Literary Award
Emilio Gomez Garcia, Ivy Lin
Dirty Dozen Edwardsville High School Class of 1953 College Scholarship
Case Warner, Jaiden Zook
Friends of the Wildey Fine Arts Scholarship
Kaitlyn Hatley, Mia Plegge
Loretta "Babs" Enloe Memorial CEO Program Scholarship
Kaylah Cooper
Ryan Garbs Gold Star Memorial Scholarship
Olivia Klusas
Goshen Rotary Scholarship Award
Kyra Miller
Sharon Petty Field Hockey Scholarship
Maria Linden
Edwardsville High School Drama Club Scholarship
Paige Stoelzle, Kolton Wright
Dave Rieger Golf Scholarship
Dalton Brown, Chase Chrenka, Jeremiah Harmon, Heloisa Passoni
Leigh Sills Scholarship
Scott Wilfong
Mark Speciale Family Vocational Scholarship
Michael Kwasa
Marvin “Preach” Webb Scholarship
Lily McClain
Raymond & Lucia Weber Scholarship
Chase Chrenka, Elijah Hawk
Charles A. Wentz, Jr. EHS Engineering Scholarship
Sara Gouy, Hansen Zheng
Charles A. Wentz, Jr. Business and Science Scholarship
Kelley Flannery, Brett Moss
Charles A. Wentz EHS Student Athlete Scholarship
Kate Davis
Early Explorations Early Childhood Scholarship in Honor of Jennie Fuller
Chase Chrenka
Gori Law Firm Scholarship
Jenna Mayfield
Christina M. Digby Memorial Scholarship for Students with Learning Challenges
Kendall Brendan
Harry K. & Carol A. Windland Building Trades Scholarship in Memory of Harry E. Windland
Charles A. Wentz, Jr. Family Scholarships:
Kate Huang
Frederick & Sophia Blume Bohm EHS Educational Scholarship
Abigail Stacy
Christian P. & Frances Kaiser Smith EHS Educational Scholarship
Julia Melosci
William H. & Emma Smith Bohm EHS Educational Scholarship
Ava Rahman
Emma D. Maria Bohm EHS Educational Scholarship
Alec Screnchuk
Heinrich A. & Margaretha Roeth Wentz EHS Educational Scholarship
Nola Brandmeyer
John P. & Louisa Tschannen Sehnert EHS Educational Scholarship
Lily McClain
Conrad A. & Louis Sehnert Wentz EHS Educational Scholarship
Jacob McKey
Charles A. & Frances Bohm Wentz EHS Educational Scholarship
Maya Lueking
Wilbur H. Smith Bohm Educational Scholarship
About Edwardsville Community Foundation: Established in 1997, ECF was founded to create an organization where people could donate money that would directly impact the quality of life in the local communities. ECF operates as a charitable trust that receives, manages, and distributes tax-deductible charitable contributions for the benefit of the residents in District 7 communities. For more information, call 855-464-3223 or visit www.edwardsvillecommunityfoundation
