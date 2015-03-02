Edwardsville's girls basketball team finished a highly successful season in the Bloomington Super-Sectional on Monday night, losing 61-50 to Lisle Benet Academy.

"We had a really slow start - down 18-4," Edwardsville coach Lori Blade said. "We pulled to within one twice in the third quarter, but we couldn't catch a break and they answered every run we made. I am very proud of this group and they should be proud of their accomplishments for the season. They were a special group to work with."

Edwardsville's Makenzie Silvey closed the season with a strong performance, with 17 points. Criste'on Waters had 12 pounds and 11 rebounds. Rachel Pranger had eight points for Edwardsville.

Edwardsville closes the year with a 30-1 record. Lisle Benet Academy is 32-3 with the win.

