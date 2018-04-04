EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville City Council presented a certificate of accommodation to Edwardsville High School student Kennison Adams during Tuesday night's council meeting.

Fire Chief Rick Welle recognized Adams for recently being awarded the Prudential Spirit of Community Award, which is presented to only two high school students throughout the state of Illinois.

As Assistant Chief of the Edwardsville Fire Department Explorer Post 1070, Adams has dedicated much of her time to community service and preparing herself for the future, as she hopes to pursue a career as a physician.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mayor Patton said Adams "exemplifies the value of community volunteer service and is a role model to other youth as well as adults in our community."

"Kennison has shown commendable service as both a member and Assistant Cheif of the Edwardsville Fire Department Explorer Post. As Mayor of the city of Edwardsville and on behalf of this city and city council I commend Kennison Adams our Prudential Spirit of Community Award honoree for outstanding achievement and volunteer contribution to our community," Mayor Patton said.

Chief Welle and Mayor Patton both state that programs like the Fire Explorers have a tremendous impact on a student's resume once they begin looking for colleges to pursue a career in the medical field.

More like this: