EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks Department will be purchasing synthetic turf for the future Schwarz Street Dog Park after approval from the City Council during the latest council meeting.

“The only current off-leash area for dogs is located in Joe Glik Park and many residents have expressed a desire to add additional space,” Alderman Art Risavy said.

Due to the amount of shade at the future site, the issue of keeping grass is a concern for the parks department so a portion of the park will be synthetic turf and another section will be grass. The ease of clean up and the reduced amount of mud after heavy rain were a few of the additional benefits of the turf mentioned during the council meeting.

“I think what we’re going to find is that this will be very popular with residents to walk to from subdivisions of neighboring homes some that will commute to take their dogs there,” Mayor Hal Patton said. “I think we’re going to find this is going to a popular amenity.”

