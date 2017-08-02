EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department was approved to purchase a new fingerprint and booking system during Tuesday night's city council meeting.

Digital fingerprinting allows the department to have quick results when running fingerprints and identifying someone. Digital systems have been used for a while but prior to digital it could have taken days to get results. One of the most beneficial aspects of the updated system is that it comes from an Illinois based company, so any time there is need for a repair it can a quicker and cheaper fix.

Council also approved the purchase of a new Ford Explore Police Interceptor for the Fire Department.

Several Public Service Committee proposals were approved also including a liquid brine application system. The brine application system will help the snow plow effective spread salt during winter weather as it wets the salt before it hits the ground so that it's already activated once it's on the road.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Quince Street shared use path was also approved by council members for improvements, and concrete stencil concrete is being proposed. Alderman S.J. Morrison said he talked to several of the residences of Quince Street and they're all excited about the modification to the path.

Council also revised a city ordinance the height of the weeds. The height was modified from six inches to eight inches for grass and weeds, and also allows haymaking operations as a cash crop.

In other business Whitley's Wishes Softball Tournament was set for Sept. 30. The softball game will be between the city employees and elected officials of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon and will raise money for Whitley's Wishes.

Mayor Hal Patton also thanked everyone involved in the clean up after last week's storm. He said the job well done couldn't have happened with out everyone's help.

More like this: