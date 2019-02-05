EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville City Council approved the nearl y $13 million contract for the Plummer Family Park during Tuesday’s council meeting.

Although some concerns were raised by council members, Mayor Hal Patton said the project has been approached in an incredibly responsible manner with “tremendous attention to detail.”

The project contracted to Byrne and Jones will consist of four softball and youth baseball fields, with one being universally accessible, twelve pickleball courts, six multi-purpose fields, concession building, pavilion building, all association parking, roadway, lighting, and landscaping for the park.

“There has been a lot of input,” Alderman Art Risavy said. “Since I’ve been on council I can’t think of an item that has been more scrutinized than this park. There has been more participation, not only from us as alderman but from the public.”

Mayor Patton recognized all of those involved with the project after the council’s approval, thanking them for their dedication to the project.

Of the four bids received, the accepted $12,840,000 was the lowest bid received by the city.

