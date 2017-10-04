EDWARDSVILLE - Mayor Hal Patton opened Tuesday's city council meeting by addressing the recent shooting in Las Vegas.

Mayor Patton said it's hard to comprehend what could go through a person's mind to make them commit an act that left over 50 people dead and more than 500 injured.

Mayor Patton stated that the best thing for the city to do is focus on the good in the Edwardsville community.

"[I] hope that the way we treat each other and treat our neighbors can spread that mentality to this somewhat divided nation that we see today," Mayor Patton said.

After Mayor Patton's statement the council meeting continued with the approval of the Center Grove Planned Unit Development.

The development will contain five residential lots for single family homes.

The five homes on the private street will be keeping a large portion of the trees on the property and will be working with the land during the development.

The meeting also resulted in the approval for a raffle for St. Bonife Quilters, a raffle for Land of Goshen Rotary and the approval for a special event liquor license for 1818 Chophouse for a Boy Scouts of America event on Sunday, Nov. 5.

