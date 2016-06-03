Edwardsville Children's Museum announces summer programs, hours
EDWARDVILLE - Join us at the Edwardsville Children's Museum to explore!
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Summer hours begin Monday, June 6 and extend through August 6! The hours will go as follows:
Monday - 12:00-5:00
Tuesday - 10:00-8:00
Wednesday - 3:00-8:00
Thursday - 3:00-8:00
Friday - 10:00-5:30
Saturday - 10:00-5:30
Admission is $7 per person over the age of one.
Our summer program line up is one not to miss and there is something for everyone! Enjoy our classic 'Messy' and 'Splish-Splash' camps, or branch out into our new explorer camps!
Pre-registration is required and all information can be found on our website at www.edwardsvillechildrensmuseum.org.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION!
More like this: