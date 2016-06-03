EDWARDVILLE - Join us at the Edwardsville Children's Museum to explore!

Summer hours begin Monday, June 6 and extend through August 6! The hours will go as follows:

Monday - 12:00-5:00
Tuesday - 10:00-8:00
Wednesday - 3:00-8:00
Thursday - 3:00-8:00
Friday - 10:00-5:30
Saturday - 10:00-5:30

Admission is $7 per person over the age of one.

Our summer program line up is one not to miss and there is something for everyone! Enjoy our classic 'Messy' and 'Splish-Splash' camps, or branch out into our new explorer camps!

Pre-registration is required and all information can be found on our website at www.edwardsvillechildrensmuseum.org

