ALTON – Edwardsville displayed why it is one of the most regarded girls tennis teams in the state on Tuesday night with a Southwestern Conference dual win over a talented Alton squad.

Edwardsville won the match 9-0. Alton is now 2-2 on the year and 0-1 in conference.

Edwardsville head coach Dave Lipe said it was a good day overall for Tiger tennis.

"We played well, and it was a good chance to get many kids an opportunity to play," Lipe added. "Every girl on our team was able to play a match tonight, and in varsity play we were undefeated. We will look forward to playing Granite City at their place Wednesday. I thought we played well up and down the lineup."

Despite the loss, Alton head girls tennis coach Jesse Macias said he thought his girls played hard and are on target to improve in Southwestern Conference play this season.

"A 9-0 loss is tough to take, but Edwardsville is probably the best team we will see all year and at the end of the day it makes you better seeing a team that strong," Macias said. "I'm proud of our girls because they played hard and had some good points, we just need to be more consistent for an entire set and an entire match."

Tigers thump East St. Louis in another SWC dual match

Using a second lineup against East St. Louis, Edwardsville recorded wins in singles from Aubrey Wagner, Maren Heidt, Kasey Schroder, Myah Cenault, Emma Herman and Eileen Pan. Wagner-Schroder and Chenault-Heidt won in doubles at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

Singles

Article continues after sponsor message

Natalie Karibian (E) def. Abby Fischer (A) 6-0, 6-2

Grace Desse (E) def. Hannah Macias (A) 1-6, 1-6

Maddie Schreiber (E) def. Maddie Saenz (A) 1-6, 1-6

Abby Cimarolli (E) def. Nikki Lowe (A) 6-0, 6-1

Claire Trimpe (E) def. Cali Giertz (A) 6-0, 6-0

Annie McGinnis (E) def. Mackenzie Gierz (A) 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

Desse/Cimarolli (E) def. Fischer/Macias (A) 6-1, 6-1

Schreiber/Trimpe (E) def. Saenz/Lowe (A) 6-1, 6-1

Karibian/McGinnis (E) def. Giertz/Giertz (A) 6-1, 6-0

More like this: