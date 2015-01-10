Edwardsville’s boys swim team captured its biggest win of the season Thursday night at home, topping formidable foe Sacred Heart-Griffin 100-83 in a dual meet.

The triumph left coach Christian Rhoten extremely excited for the rest of the swim season.

Sacred Heart-Griffin won the sectional multiple times in the past few years and offered the Tigers its biggest test yet.

“Our guys came together,” Rhoten said. “It was a turning point meet for us. We were the underdog and figured out how to win. This will be great momentum for our meet this weekend at Normal and the meets ahead.”

A sweep in the 100-yard breaststroke and a win in the 4 x 100-yard freestyle relay were keys in the win.

Tyler Morris, Spencer Sholl and Graham Peterson swept the 100 breast and the relay team of Michael Johnson, Peterson, Peter Byers and Jacob Gremaud clinched the win over the Cyclones.

The Tigers won 10 events in the night, including the 4 x 50 medley relay (Byers, Sholl, Brian Baggette and Morris); the 200 free (Baggette); 200 individual medley (Byers); 50 free (Gremaud); 100 butterfly (Byers); 100 free (Morris); 500 free (Gremaud); and 4x50 free relay (Morris, Baggette, Johnson, Gremaud).

Rhotten praised Jake Gremaud and Peter Byers for their efforts.

“Jake and Peter won their events handily and were part of winning relays,” he said. “They were in events they don’t normally do. Pete is great in the 100 fly, but he usually does the 100 breast and Jake was in the 500, which he doesn’t like as much, but he should as he is pretty good at it.”

Graham Peterson continued to develop in the meet, as did Carter Todd, a new swimmer who recently joined the team. Todd used to be a member of the Edwardsville Breakers and is now returning to swimming.

Sholl also drew praise from the coach for his efforts.

“Spencer helped us sweep the 100 breast and I think his times are going to continue to go down,” Rhoten said.

Rhoten said he hopes the momentum he watched on Thursday continues all the way through the IHSA sectional and state meets.

