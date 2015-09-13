Edwardsville captures team title at Redbird Invitational Golf Meet, Alton places seventh
ALTON – The Edwardsville girls golf team won the overall title in the Redbird Classic Saturday at Woodlands Golf Course with a score of 346.
The Tigers were ahead of rival O’Fallon with 356. Belleville East was third with 371, then Granite City (383); Collinsville (384); Columbia (394); Alton (401); Triad (407); and Belleville West (478).
Edwardsville coach Tresa LaBoube said the girls on her team push one another and have a good, friendly competition among them.
“All of them have fun with it,” she said of her girls’ competitive nature. “We want to keep moving forward with this win. Saturday was a good day for the Tigers to improve five strokes since the Marquette Blastoff Tourney.
“The Woodlands course is difficult with a lot of hazards and trees,” she said. “I was proud of all the girls with what they did on Saturday.”
Alton coach Carey Cappell said her Redbirds shot a season low in the tournament and continue to improve.
“The girls have been working so hard and I am so proud of each one,” she said. “We have a young team and are rebuilding, but the girls have tasted individual victories and continue to strive for more goals. All I ask of them is to work hard and do their best - they do this each day.”
Samantha Doak fired an 84 to lead Edwardsville girls, followed by Addasyn Zeller (88); Kayla Weinacht (85); Paige Hamel (90); Eryn Coppersmith (89); and Kiley Reeder (94).
Morgan Bemis led the Alton girls with a score of 96 for 18 holes. She shot a 45 on first nine holes and 51 for her score.
Annie Maynard followed with a 99, then came Katie Keller (102); Addison Gregory (104); Jenna Fleming (112); and Paige Wittman (118).
Granite City was led by Megan Keel (94); Mallory O’Gara (89); and Ashley Richey (102). Brianna Bernadin and Haylee Netemeyer both fired scores of 92 for Triad.
FRIDAY O'FALLON TOURNAMENT
The O’Fallon Tournament Friday was a par-35 course for nine holes.
The Redbirds shot 410 for second place in the O’Fallon Tourney.
The individual results from the O’Fallon Tourney for Alton were:
Morgan Bemis - 94
Katie Keller - 98
Annie Maynard - 105
Aliana Kottabi – 113
