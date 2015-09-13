ALTON – The Edwardsville girls golf team won the overall title in the Redbird Classic Saturday at Woodlands Golf Course with a score of 346.

The Tigers were ahead of rival O’Fallon with 356. Belleville East was third with 371, then Granite City (383); Collinsville (384); Columbia (394); Alton (401); Triad (407); and Belleville West (478).

Edwardsville coach Tresa LaBoube said the girls on her team push one another and have a good, friendly competition among them.

“All of them have fun with it,” she said of her girls’ competitive nature. “We want to keep moving forward with this win. Saturday was a good day for the Tigers to improve five strokes since the Marquette Blastoff Tourney.

“The Woodlands course is difficult with a lot of hazards and trees,” she said. “I was proud of all the girls with what they did on Saturday.”

Alton coach Carey Cappell said her Redbirds shot a season low in the tournament and continue to improve.

“The girls have been working so hard and I am so proud of each one,” she said. “We have a young team and are rebuilding, but the girls have tasted individual victories and continue to strive for more goals. All I ask of them is to work hard and do their best - they do this each day.”

Samantha Doak fired an 84 to lead Edwardsville girls, followed by Addasyn Zeller (88); Kayla Weinacht (85); Paige Hamel (90); Eryn Coppersmith (89); and Kiley Reeder (94).

Morgan Bemis led the Alton girls with a score of 96 for 18 holes. She shot a 45 on first nine holes and 51 for her score.

Annie Maynard followed with a 99, then came Katie Keller (102); Addison Gregory (104); Jenna Fleming (112); and Paige Wittman (118).

Granite City was led by Megan Keel (94); Mallory O’Gara (89); and Ashley Richey (102). Brianna Bernadin and Haylee Netemeyer both fired scores of 92 for Triad.

FRIDAY O'FALLON TOURNAMENT



The O’Fallon Tournament Friday was a par-35 course for nine holes.

The Redbirds shot 410 for second place in the O’Fallon Tourney.

The individual results from the O’Fallon Tourney for Alton were:

Morgan Bemis - 94

Katie Keller - 98

Annie Maynard - 105

Aliana Kottabi – 113

