LISLE – Edwardsville's tennis team won four of the five fights over the weekend to emerge as champions of the Naper Valley Invitational Tennis Tournament at Lisle Benet Academy in suburban Chicago.

The Tigers scored 82 points to take their first title in the event, with Wilmette Loyola Academy second at 52, Hinsdale South third at 50, Naperville North fourth at 49 and Downers Grove South fifth at 38.

Erik Weiler won the No. 1 singles flight with a 6-4-, 3-6, 6-3 win over Jacob Palley of Oak Park-River Forest. Luke Motley won the No. 2 singles with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Naperville North's Saahil Rastogi, while the No. 1 doubles team of Alex Gray and Zach Trimpe won their flight with a 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Benet's Patrick McGuigan and Jack Carroll and Ben Bequette/Logan Pursell won No. 3 doubles 6-2, 7-5 over Naperville North's Mark Qiao/Sam Liu. Carson Ware/Seth Lipe dropped a decision in the quarterfinals but bounced back to defeat Frankfort Lincoln Way-East's Weston Dell/Jack Dykema in the consolation final.

Edwardsville's boys tennis coach Dave Lipe was very pleased with how his team played in the weekend tourney.

"We had a great weekend," he said. "We won four out of five flights and in No. 1 doubles only lost one match. We did a lot of things well in the tournament."

