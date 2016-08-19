EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville rolled to the large-school division Madison County Boys Golf Championship tournament championship on Thursday afternoon at Belk Park Golf Course.

Belk Park is a par-72, 6,326-yard layout course.

The Tigers got past Collinsville, who had a 331, and Triad, who shot a team 337; Highland took fourth in the six-team field with a 350, followed by Granite City at 370 and Alton at 378.

Edwardsville's Ben Tyrell led all individuals on the day with a 5-under 67. “The course was playing great. The greens were nice; they were rolling good,” Tyrell said. “It was a little windy at times, but that didn't hurt. The course was nice, it was playing great (despite recent rainy weather that helped soften up the course).

“My irons (were the best part of Tyrell's game Thursday); I missed two greens. Hitting greens, that's what you have to do. My putting was OK, I was just hitting greens; that's what helped me today.”

Being part of a successful team like Edwardsville helps motivate Tyrell. “All the players push me to play my best on the team, that helps a lot,” Tyrell said.

“He's been playing really well,” said Tiger co-coach Adam Tyler of Tyrell. “He's seeing a pretty good-sized hole on the greens and hitting pretty well-sized fairways right now. Hopefully, he can keep it up.

“A 293 is a really good score; it was a little windy today, so the course wasn't playing that easy. The conditions were pretty nice; the (grounds crew) did a great job getting the course ready (after the heavy rains earlier in the week). I'm ecstatic the way we played today; a 293 is a really good score on any course in any conditions anywhere.”

Luke Babington fired a 2-over 74 for the Tigers, followed by Tanner White at 3-over 75 and Spencer Patterson a 5-over 77 to account for the Tigers' scoring on the day. Jon Ratterman had an 80 and Issac Garrett a 86 for EHS.

Matt Moore led Alton with an 86, while Riley Brown led the Warriors with an 82, John Misiewicz led Collinsville with a 75, Ben Brawns had a 79 for Highland and Cameron Lambeth led Triad with an 80 on the day.

2016 MADISON COUNTY

BOYS GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

PLAYED AT BELK PARK GOLF COURSE, WOOD RIVER

PAR 72, 6,526 YARDS

LARGE SCHOOLS

Edwardsville – 293

Collinsville – 331

Triad – 337

Highland – 350

Granite City - 370

Alton – 378

SMALL SCHOOLS

Marquette Catholic – 293

Civic Memorial – 358

East Alton-Wood River – 380

Roxana – 381

Metro East Lutheran – 418

McGivney Catholic – No Team Score

TOP TEN INDIVIDUALS

LARGE SCHOOLS

Ben Tyrell, Edwardsville - 67 (-5)

Luke Babington, Edwardsville – 74 (+2)

Tanner White, Edwardsville – 75 (+3)

John Nisiewicz, Collinsville – 75 (+3)

Spencer Patterson, Edwardsville – 77 (+5)

Ben Brawns, Highland – 79 (+7)

Jon Ratterman, Edwardsville – 80 (+8)

Cameron Lambent, Triad – 80 (+8)

Nick Brum, Triad – 81 (+9)

Brandon Urie, Highland – 81 (+9)

SMALL SCHOOLS

Michael Holtz, Marquette Catholic – 71 (-1)

Drew Sobol, East Alton-Wood River – 71 (-1)

Nick Messinger, Marquette Catholic – 72 (E)

Kolton Bauer, Marquette Catholic – 74 (+2)

Sam Logan, Marquette Catholic – 76 (+4)

Scott Anderson, Roxana – 78 (+6)

Tristian Frank, Civic Memorial – 79 (+7)

Jack Patterson, Marquette Catholic – 79 (+7)

Will Spencer, Civic Memorial – 80 (+8)

Duncan McLain, Marquette Catholic – 82 (+10)

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

